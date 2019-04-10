|
Raymond J. Mlynarski 1941 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Raymond J. Mlynarski, 77, passed away on April 6, 2019 at the St. Luke's Home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Utica on October 6, 1941, a son of the late Joseph and Wilma (Zizio) Mlynarski. In 1971, he married Susann (Macek) Mlynarski. They shared love, friendship and a joy of traveling to Longboat Key, Italy, Poland and other destinations. He had a special love for his daughter, Lisa, that goes beyond words. Lisa married Chris Davis and that added even more to Ray's family.
Raymond is a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Mohawk Valley Community College. He served his country, faithfully in the United States Army, as a Military Police Officer during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he worked at Univac, then Partlow Corporation, until his retirement. He then took an associate position at Kaufmann's/Macy's.
Ray was an avid fisherman, both locally and in the Gulf of Mexico, with the rest of the "Pier Boys". He was also an "armchair" NASCAR fan. Listing all his friends would be impossible. You all know how much you meant to him. The family would especially like to thank Reverend Father Arthur Krawczenko, Father David Sambor and Deacon Peter Hobaica for their support and friendship. Also, thank you to the staff at St. Luke's Home Clark North for going above and beyond care for Ray and his family.
Ray leaves behind his wife, Susann; and his daughter, Lisa and her husband, Chris Davis. He is also survived by his Aunt Christine Kolek and her family, nieces, Laurie Gove and Andrea Fitzpatrick; sister in-law, Fredericka Macek and nephew, Joel Meyers. He also leaves the "light of his life", his beloved Benjamin. Ben will miss his "Papa". Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Wilma Mlynarski; his sister, Mary Sheber; infant brother, Edward; in-laws, Frederick and Julianna (Dobek) Macek; and sister-in law, Jayne Meyers.
Raymond's funeral will be held, Monday, April 15, 2015, at 10 a.m. from Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., New York Mills and at 10:30 a.m. from Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church, New York Mills, with burial in St. Stanislaus St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, with Military Honors. Calling hours will be held, Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
In memory of Raymond please consider the Church Renovation Fund.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019