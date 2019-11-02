|
Raymond J. Sitts 1951 - 2019
UTICA - Raymond J. Sitts, 68, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Abraham House in Utica.
He was born on October 22, 1951, in Fulton, a son of the late Wesley and Betty Cook Sitts. On October 8, 1983, Ray married Natalia Wojtowycz in Marcy, NY. He worked for the Indium Corporation and with his free time he enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Natalia Sitts; son, Matthew Sitts; daughter, Renee Scaramuzzino and her husband, Michael; grandson, Christian Scaramuzzino, all of Utica; sister, Cindy McKnight, of CA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Christine and Daniel Bogan, of Utica and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be on Monday, at 7:00 p.m., at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court at York Sts., Utica. Calling hours will be on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Abraham House in memory of Ray.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019