Rev. Raymond James Goico 1963 - 2019
ORLANDO, FL – Rev. Raymond James Goico I went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 28, 2019.
Rev. Goico was born in Utica, NY on September 2, 1963 and was received in Holy Baptism at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Utica. He attended Southeastern University of The Assemblies of God in Lakeland, FL, where he obtained a double major in Counseling Psychology and Bible Minister of the Gospel. He also attended the State University of New York at Mohawk Valley. He received a minor in Military Science while attending ROTC at Florida Southern College, a Methodist University. Mr. Goico also served as a Military Police Officer with the 107th Military Police Company.
Rev. Goico served his communities throughout his life in many different areas as:
Associate Director of the Mohawk Valley Council of Churches as a Director of their Enabling Ministry Summer Programs, which provided city wide programs for children throughout the city of Utica, NY, Associate Pastor of Freedom Full Gospel Assembly of God in Utica, NY, Senior Pastor of the Italian Pentecostal Assembly, Christ Chapel at 1200 Lansing St., Utica, NY and Primary Counselor and Director for Inpatient Drug Treatment Facility in Central Florida. Rev. Goico also worked with adolescents, in which he was recognized as an expert in the field of Adolescent Treatment by Dr. Elaine Strickland, co-founder of Reality Therapy with Dr. William Glasser.
He was the great-grandson of William Churchill, first landowner of a lot of land known today as Wall Street. His family came to the Mohawk Valley in its pioneer days. He is also the great-grandson of Tom Jones and Griffith T. Jones and Ann Williams. The Webster Family was married to the Hill Family; a five hundred acre tract of land in the town of Marcy remains in the family today. Both of Rev. Goico's great-grandfathers were local publishers. Many of his family members are buried in the Trinity Episcopal Cemetery in New York City on Wall Street: The Old Town Cemetery in Marcy, NY, as well as Crown Hill Cemetery in Kirkland, NY.
Rev. Goico was predeceased by his mother, Nancy James Davey Goico; grandmother, Irene Jones Davey; godmother, Mary Ann Abromowics; and sister, Christina Velez. Rev. Goico leaves behind many cousins, nephews and nieces in the Colon, Goico, Davey, Jones, Nemo, Bailey, Saunders, Santana, Gangon Romano and Roselli families. He also leaves behind three brothers, Mr. Francisco Ruiz Goico, Mr. Richard Ruiz Goico and Mr. Pablo Ruiz Goico; and sisters, Ms. Marguerite Goico, Mrs., Karthy Velez Colon, all of Utica, NY; and beloved friends, John and Kimberly Hayes and children of Lake City, SC and Mr. Joseph Todd Hiquet and his partner, Robert of PA.
Rev. Goico suffered with cancer for many years that spread to his lymph nodes and stomach. He leaves his deepest gratitude to his medical treatment providers, Dr. Joseph Gallagher, Dr. Jose Giron and his Primary Care Physician, Dr. Joseph Deluca, all of Orlando, FL.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019