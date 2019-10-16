|
Mr. Raymond L. Centolella 1942 - 2019
Master Electrician
N. UTICA - Mr. Raymond L. Centolella, age 77, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with his beloved family by his side.
He was born in Utica on August 1, 1942, a son of the late Raymond and Rosemary Sacco Centolella and was educated in local schools. At one time, Ray was married to the former Dolores Raiano. Ray began his career with his father as an electrician, thus becoming a master electrician, having owned and operated "Raymond's Electric", where he worked tirelessly his entire life, up until his illness. Ray was exceptional at his trade and it showed in his work. He was a loving person whose life centered around his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was selfless and loyal to a fault. He was always there to help those in need, especially his family. Ray was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, as well as billiards, cards and auto shows. A truly unique individual, Ray will always hold a special place, not only in the hearts of his family, but of all those who knew and loved him.
Surviving are Lynette Salerno, who was the love of his life for over 33 years, and her children, who loved Ray dearly, Craig Salerno (Kelly Brown) and their children, Jeffrey, Justin, Jadon, Hannah and Jordon, Rebecca Salerno (Mike Pepperine) and their children, Gianna, Juliana and Kaelyn and Valerie and Rocco LaBella and their children, Karissa, Alexis, Gianna and Rocco; his beloved son, Chief Fire Marshal, UFD, Raymond J. Centolella (Heather Callahan) and their children, Rene' and Bogdan Pyrda and their children, Zoey, Ewa and Dominic, Matthew Centolella and Gabriel Callahan; his beloved daughter, Kristen Centolella; two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Centolella; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He also leaves his canine companion, Teddy. He was predeceased by his stepson, Jeffrey Salerno.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The family will greet all visitors at the conclusion of Mass in church. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In keeping with Raymond's selflessness, he was an organ donor to help enrich the lives of others.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center who cared for Ray during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Raymond may be made to the Abraham House, Stevens Swan Humane Society or Feed our Vets. Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019