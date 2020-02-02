|
Raymond "Ray" Niznik 1944 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Raymond "Ray" Niznik, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of his home with those he loved most in his heart.
Born in Utica on September 11, 1944, Raymond was the son of the late Chester "Chet" and Theresa Rose (DiSpirito) Niznik. He attended Brandegee Elementary School and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School in 1962. He later attended M.V.C.C. and SUNY Institute of Technology where he received an AAS in psychology and professional studies.
In Ray's earlier days, he held a position with Webb's Clothing store in downtown Utica working in the Mailing and Sales Department. He later held a position at General Electric for 10 years as an Inspector at the Bleecker Street Plant. In 1973 he began a career at MVCC as a night supervisor for Facilities and Operations, the position from which he retired. Ray will be remembered for his deep devotion to family and friends. A man of simple pleasures, he enjoyed working in his yard, maintaining his garden and making sure it was free of weeds. He loved his trips to California, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Casino to try his luck at games of chance. Ray was blessed with a strong belief in his Catholic faith, and praying and reciting the rosary brought him great spiritual guidance. He was a communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Ray cherished the memories of his late brothers, David, and Robert Chester. He is survived by his aunts and uncles, Jenny Biernat, Patricia "Pat" Niznik and Anna DiSpirito; his many cousins especially acknowledging Valerie Corrigan, Carol Murzin, Eileen Damanda and Janice St. Arnold; his longtime friends, Sylvia Amoroso, Judy Abiusi, Jerry Shannon, Angela Amedeo, and Virginia Landesman. A special thank you to "Little Aunt Ann" DiSpirito for her daily calls, and the love and "meatballs" she sent to Ray. He was blessed to share in a cherished relationship with Linda Marino who cared for Ray with outstanding respect. He was predeceased by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will honor and commemorate Ray's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ray's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday at 12:30 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. He will be laid to rest with his family in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of floral offerings, expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made to the Abraham House online at https://www.theabrahamhouse.org/donate or to St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church; envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020