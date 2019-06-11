|
Rebecca J. Almstead 1960 - 2019
NEWTONVILLE - Rebecca J. Almstead, 58, entered Eternal Life suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Born in Utica, NY, she was the cherished daughter of Samuel P. Simbari and the late Nancy Palmisano Simbari.
Rebecca graduated from Notre Dame High School in Utica and Siena College, Class of 1982. She was a Senior Fiscal Analyst for SUNY Construction Fund, employed for 29 years.
Rebecca loved life and had so many interests. She enjoyed fashion, Pilates, traveling to the Caribbean, beaches, baking and cooking, her dear dog, Fergus, the New York Yankees and Giants.
Rebecca was close to her Catholic faith and proud of her Italian heritage. She was a two-time cancer survivor and supported the and participated in many of their events.
She was the beloved wife and friend of Jeffrey J. Almstead; dear sister of David J. Simbari (Lynn Bradley); loved aunt of Stephanie Simbari, Stephen Simbari, Michael Levato (Mary Longbottom) and Quinn Levato; loving cousin of Rosemary Dougherty (Duffy), Ann Wolanski (Thomas), Sean Dougherty (Jennifer), Jennifer Reittinger (Paul), Sara Sicilian (David), Leah Wolanski and Michelle Snider (Casey); she is also survived by many dear, loving and fun friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rebecca's family on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206.
Funeral services on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, at 10:00 a.m. where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass.
Those wishing to remember Rebecca in a special way may send a contribution to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY 12211.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 11 to June 12, 2019