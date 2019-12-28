|
Rebecca L. (Fosella) King 1974 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Rebecca L. (Fosella) King, age 45, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center of Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on September 19, 1974, in New Rochelle, NY, the daughter of Judith Blanchard Fosella and the late Stephen Fosella. She was a graduate of TR Proctor High School and received her BA degree from SUNY IT. She continued her studies at Utica College where she earned her Masters of Science Degree. On April 12, 1997, she married Philip L. King, at Mt Zion/Redeemer Church; a loving and blessed union of 22 years.
Rebecca was employed as the Senior Director of Behavioral Health Integration at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. A loving and devoted wife, mother and daughter, her memory will forever live in the hearts of her dear family. Rebecca's genuine love for people, passion for God and integrity, earned her the respect and admiration of those who came to know her.
Surviving are her beloved husband Philip; three cherished children, twin daughters, Francesca and Bernadette King; and son, Justus King; mother, Judith Fosella, of Rome; one brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Naomi Fosella, of Rome; mother-in-law, Geanethel Denard; step-mother-in-law, Lucille King; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, Stephen Fosella; and her father-in-law, Judge Roy Wheatley King, of Rochester.
Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4-6 p.m., at Redeemer Church, 931 Herkimer Rd. Utica. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation, at 6:00 p.m., in church. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care 4277 Middle Settlement Rd. New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019