Regina B. Machis 1968 - 2020
UTICA - Regina B. Machis passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 52.
Gina was a lifelong resident of Utica, born on February 3, 1968. She was the daughter of the late Bernard J. and Mary H. Machis. Gina was a graduate of Utica Senior Academy. She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes and a participant of many activities and programs of the Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter. Gina loved bowling and The Special Olympics.
Surviving are her siblings, Mary Anne M. Machis and Elsie Brennan, VT, Christina and David Scharf, FL and Daniel and Ruth Machis, GA; nephews, Christopher and Gabriella Scharf, Utica, Joseph Scharf and his fiancée, Claire Davis, Marcy, David Andrew Scharf, Brooklyn, Brooks Machis, CA, Jack Machis, GA; and niece, Cassondra Machis, NC; uncle, Henry G. Murad; and aunts, Marianne Murad and Roberta Murad; special friends, Shirley and Bob Schmelcher and Karen Pensero Shanley; and many cousins and caregivers.
Gina's family would like to express a very special thank you to all of the staff, over the years, of the Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter, who were her second family and who she loved very much, along with a special thank you to the staff of the ICU at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the care and compassion shown during her stay.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will be in St. George's Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
