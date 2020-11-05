1/1
Rena B. Sunderlin
Rena B. Sunderlin 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Rena B. Sunderlin, 94, of Utica, died November 4, 2020 at the Utica Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born September 5, 1926 in Tupper Lake, NY, daughter of the late Teless and Alexina Beor Boutet. She graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and Utica College.
Rena was employed as a nurse at Utica Psychiatric Center and retired after 35 years.
She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes and volunteered with the St. Elizabeth Hospital Guild.
Rena was an avid reader.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert, Jr. and Eileen Sunderlin, of Easton, PA, Richard and Bernadette Sunderlin, of Utica and David Sunderlin, of Utica; her grandchildren, Ryan and his wife, Amanda, Brandon and his wife, Kelly, Celena, Christopher, Nicholas and his wife, Becca, Ciani and Liana; and her great-grandchildren, Sean, Carter, Owen, Maggie, Richie and Evan.
She was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Class; brother, Lionel Boutet; her former husband, Robert Sunderlin; and many other loving family and friends.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 9-10 at the church, prior to the Mass. Face masks must be worn. Social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
In memory of Rena, donations may be made to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes or the charity of your choice.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
