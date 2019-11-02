|
Renate (Eisel) Janis 1945 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Renate (Eisel) Janis, age 74, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center in New Hartford.
She was born in Bad Hersfeld, Germany, on September 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Karl and Paula (Amft) Eisel. Renate was raised and received her primary education in Germany. In 1964, she relocated to the United States and Queens, NY. She later settled in the Utica area where Renate married the love of her life, Edward Janis. They were married in Temple Emanu-El, in Utica, on August 15, 1982. Mr. Janis passed away on February 4, 2005 after the couple shared in a union blessed with over 20 years of marriage. She loved America and was proud to have earned her U.S. Citizenship.
Renate worked at various restaurants throughout the area including, Manny's, Orchard Hall and Grimaldi's. She retired from William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where she worked for several years while she lived in Florida. A kind and supportive woman, Renate had a genuine love for her children and family; she loved to cook and was an avid reader.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa A. Krapf and her husband, James L. Drury, of Utica and Donna and Mark Militano, of Douglassville, PA; a grandson, Matthew Militano, of Philadelphia; her step-children, Cindy, Randy, David and Richard and their spouses and children; a sister, Charlotte "Lottie" Garrison, of Georgia; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Willie and Lisa Eisel, of Australia and Raymond Eisel, of Germany. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a brother-in-law, Robert Janis, of Michigan. She was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Brigitte "Kitty" and Jerry Johns and Annie and Conrad Batza; a nephew, Jackie Johns; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Anne and Milton Janis.
Renate's family wishes to extend their thanks to Matt Militano and his family, for the continuous care and support that they shared with Renate and her family. The genuine care and compassion displayed by the nurses and staff of the Siegenthaler Center in New Hartford allowed the family to spend quality time with Renate during her last days; for this they are eternally grateful.
In keeping with Renate's wishes, their will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
Please consider memorial contributions in Renate's memory to the Siegenthaler Center, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019