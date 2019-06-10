|
Mr. Renato J. Roefaro, Sr. 1922 - 2019
Loving and Devoted Family Man
UTICA - Mr. Renato J. Roefaro, Sr., age 96, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community, with his family by his side.
He was born in Utica on September 7, 1922, a son of the late Louis and Marie Antoinette S'Doia Roefaro and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. He was very active in sports and played basketball and baseball and was known for his outstanding athletic abilities. Renato proudly served our country during WW II in the US Army from 1943-1946 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was married to Angela Roefaro on June 29, 1946 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, a blessed union of 27 years, until her passing on November 16, 1973. After several years, Renato was blessed to find love again and was married to Carol Cardone on March 1, 1985 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, a union of 34 years filled with love and devotion. Renato was a master carpenter by trade and was in business with his brother, Mario, and dear friend, Francis Palmieri, known as Palmieri & Roefaro Contractors. Renato could build anything and it was always to perfection. He was honest to a fault and his work ethic was to be admired. He will forever be missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Surviving are his loving wife, Carol; his beloved son, Louis Roefaro; daughter-in-law, Sharon Roefaro; beloved son, Renato J. Roefaro, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Ann Roefaro; his beloved daughter, Maryann Roefaro and son-in-law, Tom Carranti, of Camillus; his loving, blended family whom he raised as his own children, Therese and Jeffrey Lottermoser, Julianne Cardone, Jackie and Keith Moret and Carolann Cardone; his cherished grandchildren, Sommer and Will Bucossi, Richard "Ritchie" Roefaro, Angelo Roefaro, Nina Roefaro-Lomeo and husband, Adam, Casey Franz Prietti and husband, Scott, Angela Franz, Pio and Joe Carranti, Jeffery and Lauren Lottermoser, Jack Lottermoser, Kara and Brett Nelson and Anthony and Vincent Sbarra; cherished great-grandchildren, Adeline and Juniper Bucossi and Hanna and Dylan Lottermoser; his brother and sisters-in-law, Frank and Jean Roefaro and Mary Roefaro; his in-laws, Vincent LaBella, Maria and Leo Callari, Margaret and Joseph Damiano and Rosanne and Bob Petronio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Mario and wife, Elvera (Chickie) Roefaro and Geno Roefaro; one sister, Anna and husband, Victor Diodato; in-laws, Rose and Peter Casatelli, John Roefaro and Antoinette LaBella.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, with Military Honors conferred. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Renato's name to the .
A special thank you is extended to the wonderful caregivers who were by Renato's side throughout his illness.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 10 to June 11, 2019