Ret. USMC/MGySgt. Franco M. Capirci 1938 - 2019
SEBASTIAN, FL/UTICA, NY - Ret. USMC/MGySgt. Franco M. Capirci, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in the comfort of his home with the love and support of his family. Born in Aquino, Province of Frosinone, Italy on October 24, 1938, Franco was the son of the late Angelo and Lucia (Ciccone) Capirci. Immigrating to the United States as a child, he was then raised and locally educated. He joined the USMC at the age of 17 and proudly served his country for 30 years as a drill instructor and chief instructor. He was awarded distinguished decorations earning numerous commendations, ribbons, and medals for his exemplary service. He retired with the highest enlisted ranking E-9 Master Gunnery Sergeant in 1985. Returning to the workforce, he held a position at the Palo Verde Nuclear Power Plant from which he retired in 1996. On October 7, 1961 he married the former Diane Feketa with whom he shared 58 loving years. They were a devoted couple, remarkable parents, and proud grandparents. During their golden years Franco and Diane traveled the United States and summered in Italy often with their extended family. They were determined to defeat every obstacle during his illness as he did with great courage with the steadfast commitment of his wife and children. Though being deemed tough in character, he had a kind soul and loved deeply. He will be sorely missed by all of us.
Franco is survived by his beloved wife, Diane; his adored children and their spouses, Lucinda and Ret. USMC/Sgt. Maj. Emmett Salas of N. Carolina, Mark Capirci of Arizona, Melissa and USN/HM2 Fabian Perez of N. Carolina, and Diana Capirci of Florida; his cherished grandchildren, Melissa "Coco", USAF SSgt. Eric Salas, Katy, Tessa and their mother Wendy Capirci, Franco, Christopher, Cynthia, Serena, Jesse, Mark, and Joseph; his great-grandchildren, Adelina, Hannah, Isabella, Haley, Kaley, Reagan, Joell, Gabriel, and Josiah; his brother and sister-in-law, Francesco "Ciccio" and Angela Capirci of Utica; his sisters and brother-in-law, Rose and Biagio Patane of Clay, NY; Paula Nasto of Utica; and in-laws, Lorraine and Charles "Cass" Casamento of NJ; Robert "Bobby" and Leota of Whiteboro. He also leaves nieces and nephews with special mention of Ret. USMC/Gy.Sgt. Steven Manzo who he loved like a son and his wife Margaret, Peter Manzo, Joseph and Lynn Capirci, Stephen Capirci, Joseph Coco, Danielle and Steven Brucker, Christopher Coco and Tara Collins, and Dane and Jennifer Casamento; great-nieces, USMC/PFC. Sara Manzo, Brianna Manzo and USAF/SSgt. Zachariah Austin. Also remembered are his cousins in Italy, Adele, Sandro, Mario, Anna, Teresa, Rosella, and Rosa, as well as cousins, Gary and Linda Westfall; his best bud, Donald Durso Sr.; friends, Sal Arcuri and Diane Bonanza, USMC/LtGen. John Toolan, and Sam Shefcyk. He was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Frances Feketa, sister-in-law Marie Capirci who passed away on Christmas Day in 2018; and his loving pet, Pebbles "Pebla".
The family would like to express their profound gratitude to Gill and Jackie Laflamme for their compassionate care given to Franco and the family.
A funeral service was held in Sebastian, Florida with full military honors. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
"Semper Fi"
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019