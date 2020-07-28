Ricardo "Ricky" Moreno, III 1992 - 2020
UTICA - Ricardo "Ricky" Moreno, III, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Herkimer.
He was born in Syracuse, on September 9, 1992, the son of Ricardo Moreno and Valerie Shelmidine. He was raised and educated in New York Mills, where he attended New York Mills High School.
Ricky was a sports enthusiast; basketball being his favorite. His best talent was working with ink. He was exceptional at creating tattoos for many of his friends and family.
Ricky was a devoted dad to his daughter and step-children, who were his world and Alea had his heart. He always had a smile on his face and a personality that was infectious. Ricky always respected his elders and had a huge heart. He loved the outdoors, getting together with his buddies, mudding, ATVing and many other outdoor activities.
He is survived by the parents, Valerie (Kyle) Stockbridge and Ricardo Moreno; maternal grandparents, Deborah Armatas and Paul (Karen) Shelmidine; paternal grandparents, Maira Leon and Erfain Moreno; a daughter, Alea Moreno; two step-children, Selena and Ryan Kroth; his siblings, Saul (Teri) Moreno, Bianca Moreno, Ricky (Jaime) Moreno, Anthony Casaletta, Nicholas Moreno, Siles Moreno and Meya Moreno; and also two nieces; ten nephews; several aunts, uncles and extended family.
In lieu of floral offerings and in memory of Ricky, please consider the college needs of his children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ricky's funeral service and celebration of life, on Friday afternoon at 1:30, at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills. In accordance to the CDC and NYS guidelines, masks, social distancing and signing funeral attendance sheets will be required in order to attend.
To view Ricky's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
.