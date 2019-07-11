|
Richard A. Butcher 1931 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Richard "Dick" A. Butcher, 88, of New Hartford, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center.
He was born on January 11, 1931, in Newark, NJ, a son of the late Russell and Kathryn Quinby Jenkins and was educated in East Orange, NJ. Dick served in the United States Navy during the Korean War on the USS Cape Esperance. On July 12, 1958, he married Mary Jane Belmont in Westminster Presbyterian Church in Utica. Dick worked at Griffiss Air Force Base as a mechanic, including the B52 Bombers for over thirty years retiring in 1986. Historically, the B52 Bombers flew over Oneida County. Dick was proud to have worked on many of them prior to their takeoff. He was also a bus driver for New Hartford Central Schools for over 24 years.
Dick was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Utica and the Amicable Masonic Lodge #664 F&AM for 45 years. He was an avid investor and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed tinkering around the house and could fix just about anything. He was always willing to give a helping hand to family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Jane Butcher, of New Hartford; daughters, Wendy Butcher, of Scottsdale, AZ and Susan Butcher, of Whitesboro; grandson, Brandon Levesque; and sisters, Judy Malloy and Margaret Albrecht. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Nordgren.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Strong Memorial Hospital, especially Dr. Stuver and Hospice and Palliative Care for the outstanding level of care given to Dick.
The funeral will be on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Strong Memorial or Hospice Palliative Care in memory of Dick.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019