Richard A. Capirci 1953 - 2019
HAMILTON - Richard A. Capirci, 65, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at his home in Hamilton.
He was born on October 20, 1953, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Chester and Lucy Kidd Capirci. He grew up in Marcy, NY, and attended school in Whitesboro, NY. On August 28,1982, Richard married Patrice Carey at St. Francis de Sales Church in Utica. He was a dedicated employee of Northland Associates in Syracuse, NY, where he met many lifelong friends and retired from his position of Project Manager in July 2017.
Richard was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was a hard worker, selflessly dedicating his time and talents to those around him. Although humble and reserved, many of his best times were spent enjoying the company of close friends and family. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time at the Hatch Lake family camp. No matter where he went, Richard never left a place without improving it.
Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patrice Carey, of Hamilton; daughters, Arianne Capirci, of Hamilton, Brigitte Capirci, of Columbus, OH, and Danielle Capirci, of Syracuse; his son from a previous marriage, Richard Capirci, Jr., of Utica; his sister and brother-in-law, Libby and Michael Mills, of Virginia Beach; and a niece, Lauren Mills.
A Memorial Mass was celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 13 Wylie St., Hamilton, NY. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
