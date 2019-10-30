|
Richard A. Dawes 1937 - 2019
UTICA - Richard A. Dawes, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.
Rich was educated in Rome schools and after graduating, he attended Utica College where he earned his bachelor's degree. He settled into a job with the New York State Department of Labor, where he spent most of his career as a Labor Services Representative. After retirement, Rich looked forward to his free time. With an interest in Numismatics, he enjoyed going to coin shows, buying and selling, as well as traveling to New York, Cape Cod and Florida with his longtime companion, Maryrose Lupia, who will truly miss him and the life they shared.
Together they also enjoyed going to and selling at flea markets and antique shows. Refusing to give in to watching the "new" shows on TV, he was totally happy watching Andy, Opie and Aunt Bea. The same was true of his love of music. Why listen to Snoop Dog when you can listen to Charlie Parker, Ella and Sinatra on his cd's? That was Rich - he lived his life to the fullest and on his own terms.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 12 noon.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019