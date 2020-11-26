Richard A. Hall 1948 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Richard "Dick" A. Hall, 72, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Dick was born in Utica on June 16, 1948, the son of Arnold and Charmaine (Hughes) Hall. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Richard was employed by Bendix Corp. and later retired from United Technologies, after 30 years, where he worked as a Heat Treater in the Metallurgy Department. Dick married Christine Winnicki in 1973, an adventurous and loving marriage of over 47 years.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children and their spouses, Jason and Brenda Hall, MO, Adam and Laura Hall, RI and Katherine (Brian Scharbach) Hall, Yorkville; brothers and sister-in-law, John and Carla Hall, Long Island and Daniel Hall, Utica; stepbrothers, James, Arthur and David Tooker; stepsisters, Joanne Rosko, Theresa Preston, Janice Malavasic and Ellen Haigis; grandsons, Isaac, Graham and Garrett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lance and Maryann Winnicki and Michelle and Bohdan Herbowy; nieces, Shannon (Mark) Williams, Heather Briggs, Eve (Kurt) Dean, Justine (Roman) Sanchez, Diedre (Mike)Ayers and Kerri Hall; nephews, Thomas and Loomis Hall and Maksym and Luc Herbowy.
He was predeceased by his grandson Oliver; brothers, David and James Hall; and sisters-in-law, Suzanne Hall and Linell Winnicki.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, November 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation at 1 p.m.
Remembrances in Dick's name may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
) or your favorite charity
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Dick during his illness.
He was a man of few words and a friend to many. Dick was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
"When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; the angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me "Welcome Home". So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart."