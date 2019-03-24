|
Richard A. Knobloch 1955 - 2019
CLAYVILLE - Richard A. Knobloch, 63, of Clayville, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on November 26, 1955, in Utica, a son of the late John and Louise Edwards Knobloch, and graduated from Clinton High School. On June 13, 1981, he married Gail Simons in the Church of Annunciation in Clark Mills. Rick was a mechanic in the vending machine business for various companies and most recently with American Food and Vending.
Rick was an Assistant Scout Master with the Boy Scouts in Clark Mills. As a great outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved to tinker and was always taking apart things to figure out how they worked. He also enjoyed morning walks with his beloved dog, Jack.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Knobloch, of Clayville; children, Brian Knobloch and his wife, Kimberly, of Chesterfield, MI, and Kristen Harris and her husband, Mathiew, of Hamburg, NY; siblings, Alvin Knobloch and Jacquelyn Knobloch, both of Little Falls, and Beth Ricci and her husband, Dan, of Frankfort; and two nieces, Nicole and Daniele.
The service will be on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Calling hour will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., prior to the service.
For online expression of sympathy, go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019