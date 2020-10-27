Richard A. "Rich" Malecki
ITHACA - Richard A. "Rich" Malecki, age 73, died on October 14, 2020, while fishing at his favorite spot, Elk Lake, Montrose, PA. Rich had developed a passion for boat building in recent years, and he was fishing in the wooden rowboat that he built while volunteering at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport, NY. Over the past year, Richard had been dealing with lymphoma, lung cancer and a failing heart. Rich was an avid outdoorsman, and he frequently told his wife that he really hoped that when he died, it would be while doing something he enjoyed like hunting, fishing, cutting wood or driving his tractor. The woodshed was full, the tractor was in the shop and he had yet to prepare for deer season or obtain his waterfowl license. If fate was going to intervene that day, fishing was the only option.
Born in Utica, NY, Rich was the son of the late Edwin and Helen (Wolak) Malecki.
He is survived by his second wife of 27 years, Susan Sheaffer; his son, Stephen Malecki, from his first wife Cathy (Wood) Malecki; and his three siblings, Robert Malecki, Ronald Malecki and his wife, Joan and Sharon Malecki.
Rich held an Associate's Degree in math and science from Mohawk Valley Community College, a Bachelor of Science in wildlife management from Cornell University and a Master of Science and a Doctorate in wildlife science from the University of Missouri. Rich had an illustrious career as a wildlife biologist working for the USFWS (now USGS) New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, retiring in 2017. He was stationed at Cornell University and held an appointment on the faculty. Rich specialized in conducting research programs for waterfowl and wetlands. He valued all the great friends he made while collaborating with fellow biologists around the world, many of whom shared memorable hunting experiences and innumerable laughs with Rich over the years. He loved working with graduate students and had a profound impact on the careers of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rich can be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation (lymphoma.org
).
A Celebration of Life will be deferred until next year when people finally can get together, share Malecki stories and raise a glass.danielreganfuneralhome.com