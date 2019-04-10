|
Richard A. (Dick) Slesinski 1923 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mr. Richard A. Slesinski, 95, of Whitesboro, passed away on February 1st, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was the son of the late Macey and Stella (Sliwinski) Slesinski. Mr. Slesinski, a lifelong area resident of the Utica area, graduated from Holy Trinity Grammar School, Utica Free Academy High School and proudly served his country during WWII, as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps, from 1943-1946. During this time, he was stationed in the Pacific Theater Islands of Okinawa, Palau and Emirau. Following his military service, Mr. Slesinski attended Ithaca College. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1949 and Master's Degree in Education in 1952. During his Ithaca College tenure, he played for the Ithaca Bombers Basketball Team and served as team captain in 1948-1949.
Mr. Slesinski began his teaching career in Physical Education at Long Lake Union Free Academy High School. From 1956-1984, he taught Physical Education and Health at Camden Central School. During that time, he was Director of Athletics and coached both basketball and baseball.
Mr. Slesinski was united in marriage to Gladys Glod in 1959 at Sacred Heart Church, in Utica. Together they made their home in New York Mills and for the last 55 years, in Whitesboro. On July 18th, 2019, they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. They were devoted members of Sacred Heart Church in Utica and most recently, Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills.
In addition to his years of teaching and coaching, Mr. Slesinski enjoyed membership in the Kiwanis Club, Polish Legion of American Veterans (PLAV), New York Mills Historical Association, as well as the New York State Teachers Association, New York State Association of Health, Physical Education and Recreation and the New York State Council of Administrators.
Mr. Slesinski is survived by his wife, Gladys; and son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Elaine (Blackburn), and grandson, Matthew. He was affectionately called "Dick" or "Coach" and was loved and admired by his family and friends for his kind, caring ways and friendly attention to everyone he knew.
The family would like to give much love and appreciation to the following people who were very special to Richard throughout his life and remain special to his wife, Gladys: cousins, Sandy Tarnelli, Diane and Ron Beattie, Dominick Tarnelli, Linda Wilson, Paul and Beth O'Brien and all of the Tarnelli and O'Brien families; and nieces and nephews, Stephen and Linda Hensel, Robert Marek, Brian Glod and all of the Glod family. The family would also like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Trombetta, Mr. and Mrs. Jan Kuta, Mr. and Mrs. John Vicik, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Buffa, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Loprete and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Blackburn, who are great friends and neighbors and who both Richard and Gladys love very much. We would also like to send our special thanks to Sally O'Callaghan, F.N.P., as well as the St. Elizabeth's Hospital nurses who were so helpful, efficient and caring as well as the Physical and Occupational Therapists at the Presbyterian Home, who gave special care and encouragement to Dick.
A Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 13th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills, NY, for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations, in Mr. Slesinski's name, to Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 201 Main St., New York Mills, NY 13417 or the Thea Bowman House, 731 Lafayette St., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills, NY 13417.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019