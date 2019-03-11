Richard Allen Frye 1933 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Richard Allen Frye, of Whitesboro, New York, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 8th in the Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, at the age of 85.

Born in Whitesboro in 1933, Frye graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1951 where he starred in football, baseball, basketball and track, often playing on teams coached by his father Allen G. "Chiz" Frye. Both he and his father were elected to the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame. He earned a BA at Princeton University where he played football and basketball and received mention in Sports Illustrated in 1953.

After graduating second in his class from Albany Law School in 1958, he practiced law in Utica for more than 60 years until his death, highlighted by a successful defense at the United States Supreme Court in the case of "United Haulers Versus Oneida-Herkimer County Waste Management." He was president of the Oneida County Bar Association in 1993 and was elected by his peers to receive the Hugh R. Jones award from the Oneida County Bar Association in 2006 for outstanding service to the profession and the community.

He served as Oneida County Attorney from 1963-1972 and was the attorney for the Town of Webb and Whitesboro Central School for more than 40 years. He handled cases big and small and never turned away anyone in need, ably assisted by his long-time secretary, Karen Wheeler.

He was active in Plymouth Bethesda Church, was a founding member of the Optimists Club of Whitesboro and was a member of the Yahnundasis and the Fort Schuyler Clubs.

Frye died on the last day of his two month vacation in Gulf Shores, Alabama where he was visited by many friends and family. He loved a good joke, Italian opera, chamber music, museums, skiing, golf, and, through thick and mostly thin, the New York Giants.

He was predeceased by his father Allen Frye, mother, Dorothy Frye, and sister Barbara Stankevich.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Lou (Miga) Frye; sister Jane Sorenson; brother Robert Frye; five children, Julie McDowell, Mark Frye, Sheila Frye, Tim Frye, and Eric Frye; as well as 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Calling hours will be at Dimbleby Funeral Home at 40 Main Street in Whitesboro, New York on Thursday, March 14th from 6:00-8:00 and on Friday, March 15th, from 2:00-4:00 with a prayer service to follow at 5:00.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in his name, to the Whitesboro Central School Alumni Association at http://wboroalumni.org.

Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019