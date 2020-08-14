Rev. Richard E. Dellos 1942 - 2020
UTICA - Rev. Richard E. Dellos died at Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton, NY, on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at the age of 77.
He was predeceased by his parents, Vera and Dominick Dellos.
He is survived by his sister, Gloria (Ralph, Sr.) Shafer, of Endicott, NY; brother, Robert Dellos, of Endicott, NY; his nieces, Kristie Nicolosi, Katrina Shafer and Lucille Dellos; and his nephews, Ralph "Chip" Shafer, Jr., Peter (Lori) Shafer and Dominick Dellos. He is also survived by many cousins and close friends.
Some of Richard's life enjoyments were golfing, going to baseball games, traveling, listening to music and going to concerts, skiing and of course, enjoying a good meal at one of his favorite Italian restaurants with family and friends. He loved dogs, especially his long-time best friend, Bronco. He would travel across the country just to visit his family or see a good ball game.
Richard had an amazing work ethic, starting his first job as a paperboy and later as an overnight security guard at IBM, Endicott. Richard knew he was called to become a priest from the age of 7 years old. He would recite an entire Mass in Latin as a child in his home. He was a graduate of Seton Catholic High School and then went on to St. Andrew's Seminary and St. Bernard's Seminary. He later received his Master's in Theology. Later in life, Richard found an interest in acting and was cast by John Martoccia in the movies Vito Bonafacci and Death of a Tree.
Richard loved reading and crafting the perfect homily. He would always search the newspapers for the perfect current event to create a powerful correlation to messages from the gospel. Richard had a gift of establishing deep connections with everyone whom he interacted. Although he conversed more like a friend, he was a natural counselor and coach. After a long conversation with Richard, you would feel a weight lifted and he would leave the conversation carrying the burden for you.
Rev. Richard Dellos was Pastor at St. Joseph's/St. Patrick's Church since 2002. He also served at Immaculate Conception, Fulton 1968-1969, St. Mary of the Assumption, Binghamton 1969-1975, Our Lady of Pompei, Syracuse 1975-1980, Newman Chaplain at CCBI, Syracuse 1975-1980, Our Lady of Good Council 1980-1984, Blessed Sacrament, Utica 1984-1989, Immaculate Conception, Greene 1989-2001, St. Joseph, Oxford 2000-2001 and St. Joseph/St. Patrick 2002-2020. He also had the great joy of taking a Sabbatical in Rome, Italy, in 2001-2002.
Calling hours for Father Dellos will be held on Sunday (today), August 16 at St. Joseph's/St. Patrick's Church from 4-7 p.m. All services for Father Dellos will be private.
As Richard had a special place in his heart for the less fortunate, in lieu of sending flowers, we ask that you send donations to the Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen. Donations can be made through their website at www.mmwsk.org
or regular mail to St. Joseph's/St. Patrick's Church, 702 Columbia Street, Utica, NY 13502.
All Covid-19 precautions will be in place. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at heintzfuneralservice.net
.