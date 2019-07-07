Richard (Rick) E. Fralick 1946 - 2019

WEST WINFIELD - Richard E. Fralick, 72, of West Winfield, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on November 13, 1946, in Tulsa, OK, the son of Richard and Hazel June (Knight) Fralick. Rick was a graduate of Dolgeville Schools and furthered his education by attending many courses for welding. On April 26, 1996, he was united in marriage to Marguerite Cannon in Leonardsville and shared a blessed union of 25 years. Rick was a welder by trade and was employed by many local companies in the area. He also had a very special seasonal job working for Sangertown Square and the Adirondack Railroad during the Polar Express.

Rick was an assistant Boy Scouts of America Scout Master for over nine years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed relaxing in his tree stand on his land in Bridgewater. Rick loved being the only male member of his domino club, playing with his eight female members. He also attended monthly meals with the Winfield chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Every year, during the holidays, Rick and Marguerite would enjoy many gatherings with family and friends, especially with close friends, Joe and Pam Thomas.

Surviving are his loving wife, Marguerite; daughters, Tanya Jennison, Leonardsville and Helena (Richard) Denham-Carter, Hollywood, FL; sons, Richard (Pam) Fralick, Sr., Leonardsville, Brandon (Tina) Fralick, Sr., Bridgewater and John Denham, CT; thirteen grandchildren, including special grandchildren, Richard (Sarah) H. Fralick, Jr., Jada S. Lee and Jaime F. Carter; six great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Phyllis) Fralick, IN and Kevin Fralick, IN; sisters, Darcy Merriman and Denise (Mike) Marley; and several nieces and nephews.

Rick's family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice & Palliative Care and assistant nurse, Kati, from Bassett Medical Center for their care and compassion.

In keeping with Rick's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in West Winfield Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield.

