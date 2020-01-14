Home

Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
New York Mills, NY
Richard E. Knych

Richard E. Knych Obituary
Richard E. Knych 1941 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Mr. Richard E. Knych, age 78, of New York Mills, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Born in Utica, NY, on March 5, 1941, Richard was a son of the late Walter and Genevieve (Labuz) Knych. He was raised and educated in Yorkville where he attended local schools. Mr. Knych was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served from 1961 to 1963. On October 24, 1964, he married the former Cynthia Fairbrother, with whom he shared a union blessed with over 55 years of marriage. Richard retired from St. Elizabeth Medical Center after many years of loyal service.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; a son, Mark Knych (Dana), of PA; a daughter, Justine Hutchings (Dom), of New York Mills; a beloved granddaughter, Emily Autumn Hutchings; also many nieces, nephews, cousins; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law-law, Gail and Jeff Hudson, of Whitesboro.
Visitation will be held on Thursday afternoon from 4:00-6:00 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills. Richard's funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday morning at 9:00 from the funeral home and at 10:00 at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills, with Military Honors. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Richards's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital and the Presbyterian Homes & Services for the care and compassion displayed to Richard and his family throughout his stay.
To view Mr. Knych's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
