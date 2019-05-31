Richard E. Wire 1938 - 2019

NORTH UTICA - Mr. Richard E. Wire, 80, of N. Utica, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Richard was born in New Cumberland, PA, on December 12, 1938, the son of Ellsworth K. and Hazel (Holmes) Wire. He was raised and educated in Rome, NY and was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. Richard honorably served in the US Navy. At one time, Richard was married to Claudette (McGraw) Wire. On September 17, 1988, Richard was united in marriage with Sue (Woodward) McMann, a loving and devoted union of thirty years. Richard began his career in law enforcement, as a police officer, with the Utica Police Department. In 1967, he was appointed to the NY State Police, a distinguished career that spanned nineteen years until his retirement in 1986. Richard continued his career as security director with the Masonic Care Community, retiring after eighteen years of dedicated service. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Oriental-Faxton Lodge #224 F & AM, where he served as past Assistant Grand Lecturer. Richard enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles and was a NASCAR enthusiast.

Mr. Wire is survived by his beloved wife, Sue; his four children, Jeffrey and Karen Wire, of NJ, Christopher and Traci Wire, of FL, Pamela and Stephen Rahn, of SC and Scott Wire, of MI and their mother, Claudette; three stepchildren, Maryrose McMann, of Utica, Daniel McMann, of Boston and Linda and Bill Graves, of Deerfield; one sister, Carol Fusco, of Rome; as well as eighteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepson, Michael McMann; and sister, Judith Esch.

Visitation for family and friends is Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a service at the conclusion of visitation.

Those wishing to make a donation in Richard's memory, please consider , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Mr. Wire's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Visiting Nurses Association, especially Kelsey Evans, and the nurses and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to Richard.

