Mr. Richard F. "Dick" Dodge 1950 - 2019
JENSEN BEACH, FL - Richard F. "Dick" Dodge, 68, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of family and friends, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Although ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) beat him physically, it never could conquer his mental fortitude and strength.
Dick was born in Utica on August 15, 1950, a son of the late William and Anna (Lottermoser) Dodge. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Following high school, he served six years in the US Navy and Naval Reserve, during the Vietnam War era.
In 1971, he met the love of his life, Debby Geragi, of Frankfort. They were engaged in 1973 and he began working with her dad, Nick Geragi, of Kitchen's by Nicholas. That was the beginning of a long and successful career in the kitchen cabinet industry. Dick and Debby were married on September 13, 1975, at St. Mary's Church in Frankfort. They have shared a marriage of total love and devotion to each other for over 43 years.
Throughout Dick's career in sales, he worked for Modern Kitchens of Syracuse, VP of Sales at American Woodmark Corp., Winchester, VA, then retiring in August of 2015 from MASCO, Livonia, MI. Dick and Debby have lived in Buffalo, Charlotte, NC, and currently, Jensen Beach, FL.
He enjoyed his beach condo, where he served as VP on the Regency Island Dunes Board of Directors. Dick loved cruising with friends and family members, and memorable trips to France with the Crazy Eights and then Ireland, where he loved the beer (even though it was not Utica Club). Above all else, Dick truly was a family man and especially adored his grandson, Keegan, and loved watching him play soccer. A true joy to be around, Dick's affable personality, quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. He was so blessed to share many memories with very special life long friendships throughout his journey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debby; his daughter and grandson, Nicole Coe and Keegan Coe, of Port St. Lucie; his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Mike Davis, of New Hartford; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Lauren Dodge, of Utica; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Dr. Fred Talarico, of Utica, and Nick and Annette Geragi, of Marathon, FL; nieces and nephews, Michele Davis, Jordan Dodge, UPD, Jessica Dodge, UPD, Shane and Malia Sherman, Michael Maurizio and Tyler Geragi; and also many beloved cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, William (Bill) Dodge, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors on Tuesday, July 23rd, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, 648 Jay St., Utica, NY 13501.
In lieu of flowers and in Dick's memory, please consider donations to the ALS Association Florida Chapter, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619 Memo on check: Memory Dick Dodge for ALS Research or http://webfl.alsa.org/site/PageNavigator/FL_7_donate.html.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019