Richard F. "Dick" Springer 1933 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Richard F. Springer, 86, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home.
He was born on February 24, 1933, in Utica, the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Ernst) Springer. Richard was educated at Sacred Heart Grammar School, Whitesboro Central Schools and attended Canton ATC. He was in the Navy Reserves from 1952-1959. During that time, he was called and proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. On October 23, 1954, he was united in marriage to Edna M. Clarke and shared a blessed union of 64 years, until her passing on October 25, 2018. Richard was the Foreman for Springer & Schmalz Plumbing & Heating in Utica, where he was in charge of job sites, until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, American Legion Whitesboro Post 1113, Yorkville VFW Post 6001, Yorkville Sharpshooters, Malsan Jones VFW 7393, New York Mills, UA Local 112 Plumbers and Pipefitters and the Wyndott's Fish/Game Club, Yorkville.
Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at the family camp in Remsen. In his younger years, Richard enjoyed snowmobiling with his family. He loved reading a good book in his favorite chair. Richard also always enjoyed having a beer with his sons-in-law.
Surviving are his daughters, Judith (Timothy) Bowen, Woodbridge, VA and Diane (Kevin) Siembab, Whitesboro; cherished grandchildren, Ryan Bowen, Colin Bowen, Kelly (Ryan) Kruse and Teal Marie (Thomas) Nanna; treasured great-grandchildren, Paige and Hunter Bowen and Thomas "Kash" Nanna; sisters-in-law, Doris Springer, Leila Hillman and Helena Clarke; brother-in-law, Val Pollard; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary; sister, Rita (George) Linck; brother, Robert Springer; sisters-in-law, Aurelia Zoellner, Emma Looft, Ruth Evans and Nancy Pollard; brothers-in-law, Lewis, Howard, Theodore, George, William, Robert and Herbert Clarke.
Richard's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Presbyterian Home - the Birch Unit, especially nurses, Joshua, Courtney and Laurie.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will be on Friday, at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home and 11:30 a.m., from St. Paul's Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Remembrances in Richard's name may be made to the Whitesboro Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019