Richard (Dick) F. Ward 1929 - 2019
Beloved Father and Grandfather
HOLLAND PATENT - Richard F. Ward, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Siegenthaler Center, with his family by his side.
Dick was born on December 17, 1929, in Hartford, CT, the son of William and Veronica (Qunell) Ward. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S Air Force.
He shared a blessed union with Jennie Dashnaw until her passing in 2000.
Dick was employed with Allied Van Lines prior to retiring.
Surviving are his children, Ricky (Janis) Ward, Linda (Phil) Buttacaroli, Kathy Summers, John (Helen) Wisheart and Carl (Linda) Wisheart; grandchildren, Tarin (Trevor) Beebe, Phil (Shannon) Buttacaroli, Paul Buttacaroli, Pete (Sunni) Buttacaroli, Jeff Wisheart, Joshua Wisheart, Jeremy Wisheart, Missy Matthews, Connie Wisheart, Paul Mech and Joseph Mech; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dick was predeceased by his grandchildren, Erick Ward, Christopher Wisheart and John Wisheart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial services for Dick on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Private inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rome.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dick's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Ward family extends their gratitude to Hospice, especially Laura, for the compassionate care provided to Dick.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019