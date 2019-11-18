|
Richard G. Nimey 1947 - 2019
CLINTON - Mr. Richard George Nimey, age 72, passed away at his home, surrounded by those he loved, on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
He was born in Utica, on April 28, 1947, to the late Joseph and Isabelle (Haddad) Nimey, whom he loved and respected. He graduated from Whitesboro Senior High School, Class of 1965. After graduation, Richard began his lifelong passion in the automotive industry. He proudly founded and operated Rich Nimey's Sales and Service on the corner of Culver Ave.and Bleecker St., in East Utica. In 1979, he married his earthly angel, Cynthia Schreck; together they shared 40 amazing years filled with unprecedented love and devotion to each other. They were blessed with three wonderful, caring and compassionate sons.
People admired Richard for his friendly and personable manner becoming his friends for life. They made his ever growing prayer list longer and longer. He will always be remembered as a man with tremendous love for his family, who always led by example. A man among men, a rock, a beacon of strength. He directly fought any ailment in his path through the power of his will to live, faith in God and his love for the people around him. He will always be remembered for his powerful and humble spirit.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Cindy; his three sons, Matthew Nimey and his wife, Lianne, Richard Nimey and Jennifer Gudnaya and Luke Nimey and his wife, Marina; grandchildren, Amelia Rose, Matthew John, Luke George and a fourth grandchild due in February; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman and Patricia Nimey, of Schuyler, Joseph and Marjorie Nimey, of Deerfield, Michael and Katherine Nimey, of Holland Patent and Raymond and Melody Nimey, of Sarasota, FL; mother-in-law Theresa Schreck of Sauquoit; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna Schreck, of Minoa, John Schreck and Lisa Manley, of Sauquoit, Dawn and Barry Furner and Darleen and Steven Philpotts, of Sauquoit; and countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, all of whom held a special place in his heart.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at St. George Orthodox Church, 350 Higby Road, New Hartford, offered by Rev. Fr. George Goodge. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday (today), from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at St. George Orthodox Church.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care, especially his "Angel" Irene, his Doctor, Gus Koussa and his caregiver, Cheryl Philips, for the loving care shown to Richard and his family during this difficult time. Also special thanks to Rev. Fr. George Goodge, for his many visits and spiritual support and guidance to Richard and his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Richard's memory to St. George Orthodox Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
