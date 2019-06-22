|
|
Richard Guy Dousharm 1943 - 2019
FORESTPORT - Richard Guy Dousharm, 76, of Forestport, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Richard was born on March 12, 1943, son of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Blanchard) Dousharm.
Preceded by three siblings, Richard is survived by a brother, Levi Dousharm; three children, Richard Farber, Kathleen Martin and Richard Dousharm, Jr.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, including the Major family, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Dousharm will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 at the Redeemer Church, 931 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. There are no calling hours.
Those so wishing may make donations to Feed Our Vets.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Jeanette, Tina and Cindy for all your help and to the nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Online memorials may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019