Nunn & Harper Funeral Home
418 N George St
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-8500
Richard H. "Rick" McMahon Jr.

Richard H. "Rick" McMahon Jr. Obituary
Richard H. "Rick" McMahon, Jr. 1958 - 2019
VERONA BEACH, NY - Richard H. "Rick" McMahon, Jr., 61, of Verona Beach, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Born in Ithaca on April 21, 1958, he was the son of the late Richard and Ruth (McLaughlin) McMahon, Sr.
He was involved in many community organizations, most notably being a third generation President of the United Way.
Rick is survived by two sisters, Pam (Willard) Wolcott, of Sylvan Beach and Mary Ellen Ofalt, of Holland Patent; four brothers, Timothy, of Utica, Jay, of Sylvan Beach, Joseph, of Syracuse and Christopher (Farrah), of Rome.
Rick's family would like to thank his neighbors for their wonderful support during his time of need.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 200 N. James St. Interment will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
