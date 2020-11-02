Richard H. Mock 1956 - 2020
NEWPORT - Richard H. Mock, 63, of West Street, passed away on November 1, 2020 at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, with his loving wife by his side.
Richard was born on November 26, 1956, in Herkimer, a son of the late Lawrence "Bud" and Patsy (Chaffee) Mock. He graduated from West Canada Valley Central School with the Class of 1975. In 1976, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an Administration Specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1980 at the rank of Sergeant. Rick was united in marriage with the former Michelle LaBarge on July 30, 2005 in Newport. For over 25 years, he was employed for Met Life Insurance Company, Oriskany and currently as a Customer Service Advocate.
Rick was a musician and played in various bands throughout the years. His favorite jam sessions were always with The Mock Brothers. Most recently he was a guitarist with the band, Trigger Finger. He loved the Adirondacks and especially the time spent camping at Pine Lake with his "camp family."
Survivors, besides his wife, Michelle, include one sister, Sheri (William) Stubba, of Poland; three brothers, Lawrence Mock, of MA, Edward Mock, of Newport and Christopher (Charlene) Mock, of NJ; a half-sister, Michelle (Jon) Smith-Lewis, of Seattle, WA; two stepdaughters, Cyrece (Matthew) Mahardy, of Dolgeville and Angelyca (Michael) Nowak-McKinney, of Little Falls; two aunts, Marcia Wright, of Frankfort and Judy Chaffee, of Utica; one uncle, Gary (Carol) Chaffee, of MA; eleven grandchildren, Hailey Kwiatkowski, Caiden Trask, William, Claire and Dominick Mahardy; Abel, Lennon and Rozlyn Nowak-McKinney and Mason, Callen and Lincoln Chavis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Heather J. Mock, on March 9, 2020.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions. Memorial services and inurnment in Newport Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the West Canada Valley Music Department. Please make checks payable to Michelle Mock and mail to P.O. Box 394, Newport, NY 13416. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
