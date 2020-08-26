1/1
Richard Harry Williams
Richard Harry Williams 1951 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Mr. Richard Harry Williams, age 69, of Deerfield, died on August 24, 2020, with his brother, Thomas, present.
Richard was born on February 7, 1951, son of the late Walter Wesley and Rose Ann (Mikus) Williams. He was a graduate of Whitesboro Central School, Class of 1969 and went on to earn the degree of Associate in Applied Science, major in retail business management in 1971, from Mohawk Valley Community College. Richard was employed with Walmart for 21 years until his death.
He was a devoted son, wonderful brother and a true gentleman in every way. He was an avid reader, a Turner Classic movie fan, stamp collector and nurtured his collection of cactus plants with care. He also respected nature and loved the outdoors.
Mr. Williams is survived by his brother, Thomas W. Williams, of Deerfield; brother-in-law, William Clark, of Rome; as well as several cousins.
He was predeceased by his three sisters, Christine, Nancy and Debra.
Visitation for family and friends is on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation. His Rite of Committal and burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, N. Utica.
Those wishing to make a donation in Richard's memory, please consider the American Heart and Stroke Association.
Richard's brother, Thomas, wishes to sincerely thank the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department and all the doctors and nurses in the emergency room and the Intensive Care Unit at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for their compassionate care during Richard's time of need.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
