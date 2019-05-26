|
Richard Hauer (Dick) Costa, Ph.D. 1921 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Richard Hauer (Dick) Costa, Ph.D., 97, a writer and teacher, who arrived in Utica in 1948, at age 26, moved to Texas after 22 years, but considered the Mohawk Valley his adoptive home, died, unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica, on May 21, 2019. Professor Costa remained active into his nineties.
In 2012, he formed a writers club at Preswick Glen, where he lived with his wife, devoted to aiding members improve their skills. When Dick underwent open-heart surgery in 2012, his wife, Jo, a former English teacher, took over the class.
It was for his semi-daily human interest column, The Costa Living, in the OD (1958-61), for which he was best known locally. He wrote three times weekly for a total of over 500 columns while taking on other assignments daily. UC Prof. Raymond Simon's Principles of Journalism students at Utica College conducted a scientific readership survey that placed Costa Living as most read in the OD.
In 1957, Dick wrote a four part front page series, "Skid Row in Utica", reprinted in 2004, from which a drifter known as "Curly" emerged as a rehab project for Dick and others for nearly two years. Dick also won a plaque for essays honoring National Newspaper Week and a state award from then-Governor Harriman for his series on the migration of Puerto Ricans to Utica. After leaving the OD, he began a 30 year teaching calling, first at Utica College that would take the Costas to Purdue and Texas A&M Universities.
Dick originally joined UC in its fourth semester, February 1948, but not in the classroom, but as UC's first Director of Public Relations. On June 10, 1950, he married Marie Jo Basilio of Utica. On August 3, 1955, Philip H. Costa, their only child was born, a graduate of Rice University with a degree in Biochemistry and a Peace Corps Volunteer, St. Kitts & Nevis, Eastern Caribbean.
After a decade on the OD, Dick returned to Utica College as an assistant professor of journalism and English in 1961, the year UC moved from Oneida Square to its expanded campus on Burrstone Rd. From 1961-64, he taught in both departments before moving full time into literary studies. Dick holds an MA from Syracuse University and a Ph.D. in Modern Literature from Purdue University.
He began book publishing in 1967 with a critical biography of H.G. Wells, which he revised and updated eighteen years later. His seven books include:
Our Neighbor from Talcottville (Syracuse University, 1980), a memoir of Edmund Wilson, regarded as Our Last Man of Letters, based on a ten year friendship; An Appointment with Somerset Maugham and Other Literary Encounters: essays; based on a visit with Maugham in his home in Mallorca to which we were invited, critical biographies of novelists Malcom Lowry and Alison Lurie and "Safe at Home", an autobiography of baseball wife Sharon Hargrove. All his books were soon out of print, but with a search on the Internet, all of them can be found and bought.
Dick regarded his transition from being a writing person to being a teaching person as "my severest challenge. It took me about twelve years and lots of patience - not my strong suit. I tended to over-prepare, look at the back wall, and lecture." He agreed with his friend and colleague, the late Virgil Crisafulli who wrote in Reflections, his books on the early years at UC: "There may be born writers; there are a few born teachers." In fact, Dick adds, again quoting Cris: "You are on stage, front and center, on display…(and glad for) the times when you are saved by the bell." He saw only one solution, he would have to reinvent himself.
Professor Costa was born in Philadelphia on July 5, 1921, the son of Leonard A. Costa, of Philadelphia and Marie Hauer Costa, of Lebanon, PA. He and Josephine, his only sibling, were raised fatherless by their working mother, who worked for Curtis Publishing Company, as an artist and an engraver, in Upper Darby, PA. Dick attended elementary, junior and senior high schools in Upper Darby before enrolling at West Chester (PA) State College (now West Chester University) in 1939. His war-time degree and editorship of the campus newspaper, "Quad Angels", which he edited, had won two first places among college newspapers in its class. In 1963, Dick became the first member of his Class of '43 to join the ranks of Distinguished Alumni.
Dick described his 37 months on active duty as "undistinguished and lucky." He studied Italian for a year in the Army Specialized Training (ASTP) and learned enough to be assigned as interpreter with "co-belligerents"(so named after the defeat of Italy). Due to Allied casualties in the Battle of the Bulge, he was reassigned to the infantry, served 62 days under fire as a rifleman replacement with the 99th Infantry Division. He participated in the first Allied crossing of the Rhine River at Remagen - an action that some analysts say shortened the war. He remained in the Reserves, served as Public Information Officer of Utica's 414th Military Government Unit after being commissioned in 1950. Captain Costa (USAR) retired in 1964 after twenty years combined service.
Dick enrolled in journalism at Syracuse and earned an MA. He taught five courses. This one Evening Division class proved life-changing. Age 29 and single, Dick began dating Marie Jo Basilio, one of his students, whom he married on June 10, 1950 in the vestry of St. Agnes Church with the Rev. Joseph May, officiating. Dick often said Jo was "a devoted caretaker who has seen us through good times and bad."
In 1965, he took a two year unpaid leave to complete doctoral residency requirements at Purdue, West Lafayette, IN, for a Ph.D. in modern literature. He regarded his time at Purdue as his most focused. Dick returned to Utica College to write his dissertation on Malcolm Lowry's tragic novel, Under the Volcano. He finished the degree in 1969 at 48. From Purdue, Dick and Marie Jo brought to UC, Quartet, a magazine of the arts that, for a decade, had published poems, stories and the visual arts of painting and sculpture.
On 15 June 1995, Dr. Costa delivered the 32nd annual E. Prentiss Bailey Memorial lecture at the Oneida County Historical Society. He gave 'dedicated service' to Utica's Volunteer Reading Program and counseled Hamilton College students with final papers (AO Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program).
Progressing slowly in a difficult transition, Professor Costa came to realize that in Utica, no matter how many books he published he would always be summed up, even by some colleagues, as that fellow who wrote the column. Besides identity problems, Dick had always looked forward to teaching graduate students at a large university.
In 1970, Dick, whose publications since the HG Wells book included four essays in Nation, four in Nieman Reports at Harvard, a lead review in The New York Times and scholarly essays on modernists, James Joyce, DH Lawrence, Virginia Woolf and TS Eliot, received an offer he could not refuse from Texas A&M University, College Station, TX.
While he could not have known it when he, Marie Jo and Philip, 15, moved to College Station "Aggieland", in 1970, he and Texas A&M proved a good fit. In 1975, the Modern Language Association (MLA) moved the directorate of its regional affiliate - the South Central MLA (serving Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and the western half of Tennessee) - from Rice to A&M, Dr. Costa was appointed executive director. He headed SCMLA for six years, organizing yearly meetings in Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Hot Springs, Memphis and Tulsa.
Returning to full time teaching in 1981, he gained the first of two student-generated awards for distinguished teaching. Earlier in what he often called his "most memorable evening" he arranged for a reading by the Pulitzer Prize poet, Gwendolyn Brooks, before an overflow audience of 450, including eight bus loads from Prairie View A&M, a branch college of Texas A&M attended by many African American students
Dick is survived by his wife, Marie Jo B. Costa; his son, Philip H. Costa; one sister-in-law; and eight nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held, Tuesday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the John L. Matt Funeral Home, 3309 Oneida St., Chadwicks, NY.
Donations may be made in Dick's name to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society or to the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Utica. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2019