Richard J. Babiarz
1938 - 2020
Beloved Husband, Father and Dziadzu
YORKVILLE - Richard J. "Dick" (Chops) Babiarz, 82, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dick was born on January 22, 1938, in Yorkville, to Stanley and Julia (Kielian) Babiarz. He was a graduate of New York Mills High School. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On September 10, 1966, he was joined in marriage to Michaelene Kostyn. Dick was one of the pioneer employees with United Parcel and finished his career with them after over 30+ years.
He was a beloved husband, father and dziadzu. Dick enjoyed traveling and camping with his kids. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved gardening.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Michaelene; his two children, Richard M. and Lynn M. Babiarz; brother, Stanley "Stash" Babiarz; sister, Frances Green; precious grandson, Aidan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dick's name, may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
