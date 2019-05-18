Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Beyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Beyer Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. Beyer Sr. Obituary
Richard J. Beyer, Sr. 1928 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Richard J. Beyer, Sr., 90, of Whitesboro, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was a triplet born in Yorkville on December 10, 1928, to Carl and Ella Mae (Tyler) Beyer. He was raised and educated locally and served in the US Army. On September 15, 1951, at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, Richard was united in marriage to Doris Baker. Richard was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base. He was a parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro. Richard was a member of Hidden Valley and Oriskany Hill golf courses. He was extremely proud of the fact that he was a golfer, fisherman and hunter up until the age of 89.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; his children, Deborah O'Grady and husband, Edward, of Edgewater, FL, Diane Hart and Tom Wheeler, of Whitesboro, and Richard J. Beyer, Jr., and wife, Colleen, of Oriskany; six grandchildren, Scarlett Pepe and husband, Rocco, of Oriskany, Ryan O'Grady and wife, Carrie, of Westmoreland, Paul Hart, of Woodgate, Jessica Beyer, of Whitesboro, Melissa Obernesser and husband, Dylan, of Utica, and Amanda Beyer, of Oriskany; five great-grandchildren, Bella, Scarlett Anna, Teagan, Jace, Logan and a baby girl on the way; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Shulsky and Mary Shulsky; and many good neighbors, nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mr. Beyer's funeral which will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:30 at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The family will greet guests at the conclusion of mass.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Richard was able to live in his residence because of the loving care of his children and good neighbors.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.