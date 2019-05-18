|
Richard J. Beyer, Sr. 1928 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Richard J. Beyer, Sr., 90, of Whitesboro, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was a triplet born in Yorkville on December 10, 1928, to Carl and Ella Mae (Tyler) Beyer. He was raised and educated locally and served in the US Army. On September 15, 1951, at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, Richard was united in marriage to Doris Baker. Richard was employed at Griffiss Air Force Base. He was a parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro. Richard was a member of Hidden Valley and Oriskany Hill golf courses. He was extremely proud of the fact that he was a golfer, fisherman and hunter up until the age of 89.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; his children, Deborah O'Grady and husband, Edward, of Edgewater, FL, Diane Hart and Tom Wheeler, of Whitesboro, and Richard J. Beyer, Jr., and wife, Colleen, of Oriskany; six grandchildren, Scarlett Pepe and husband, Rocco, of Oriskany, Ryan O'Grady and wife, Carrie, of Westmoreland, Paul Hart, of Woodgate, Jessica Beyer, of Whitesboro, Melissa Obernesser and husband, Dylan, of Utica, and Amanda Beyer, of Oriskany; five great-grandchildren, Bella, Scarlett Anna, Teagan, Jace, Logan and a baby girl on the way; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Shulsky and Mary Shulsky; and many good neighbors, nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mr. Beyer's funeral which will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:30 at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The family will greet guests at the conclusion of mass.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Richard was able to live in his residence because of the loving care of his children and good neighbors.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019