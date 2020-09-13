1/1
Richard J. "Dick" Dabrowski
{ "" }
Richard "Dick" J. Dabrowski 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Richard "Dick" J. Dabrowski, 92, formerly of Butternut Street, Utica, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Dick was born on May 18, 1928, in Watervliet, NY, the son of the late Alexander and Eleanor (Przybylowski) Dabrowski. He was a graduate of Siena College and attended MVCC after retiring.
On March 21, 1963, Dick married Christine Niziol, a blessed union of 46 years, prior to her passing on April 22, 2009.
He worked in the Procurement Office at Griffiss AFB as a contractor, before retiring.
Dick was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church and was also a member of their choir for many years.
Surviving are four children, Carol Ann Evans, Chadwicks, Richard J. (Susan) Dabrowski, Jr., Liverpool, Paula (Michael M.) Maguire, Durhamville and Terrance J. Dabrowski, Whitesboro; three grandchildren, Hilary (Andrew) Manzone, Michael P. Maguire and Calin Maguire; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Aryia, Savannah and Evie. Dick was predeceased by sisters, Helen Sgritta and Florence Purner; and brother, Edward Dabrowski.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, from 10-11 a.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation, at 11 a.m., from the funeral home and 12 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dick's name may be made to Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
