Richard J. Holmes 1949 - 2020
ROME - Richard J. Holmes, age 71, of Rome, NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 in the privacy and comfort of his home.
He was born in Rome on March 23, 1949, the son of Richard K. and Ruth (Kaelin) Holmes.
He graduated from UFA in 1967 and soon thereafter entered into the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He retired from the Smith Packing Company, Utica, where he worked for several years.
Richard is survived by his mother, Ruth K. Mather, of Frankfort; and his sisters, Susan McDonell, of Frankfort and Bonnie Holmes, of Ilion. He also leaves his dear friends, Frank and Patty Northrup, of Kayuta Lake.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard K. Holmes; and his stepfather, Forrest B. Mather.
A Memorial Service honoring Richard's life will take place at a future date, when health conditions and regulations permit. Interment will take place in Westmoreland Cemetery.
Final arrangements were entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, Frankfort/Ilion.
