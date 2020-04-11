|
|
Richard J. Petronis 1939 - 2020
BOONVILLE - Richard J. Petronis, 80, of Boonville and formerly of Alder Creek, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He was born on August 16, 1939, in Stillwater Center, NY, a son of the late Walter J. and Freda Zagorski Petronis. After Richard graduated from Halfmoon High School, he went on to get his business degree from Hudson Valley Community College, where he also pitched for the baseball team. On February 11, 1958, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country until September 9, 1962. Richard was formerly employed by the State of New York Wage Division as a special investigator, until his retirement.
Richard had many passions. He enjoyed camping and fishing for many years at St. Regis with Pat, his brother Walter and friends. Richard loved living on Kayuta Lake for over 40 years, where he enjoyed boating, fishing and gardening. There were two passions that Richard had through his life: his dogs and the Yankees.
Richard is survived by his loving companion, Patricia Martin, of Boonville; and a daughter, Alexis Leigh Pappas, of Schenectady.
Funeral services are private and there will be no calling hours. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicsville, NY.
Arrangements by Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home 7751 Merrick Road, Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020