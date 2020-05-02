Richard K. Farmer 1934 - 2020
MARCY - Richard K. Farmer, 85, of Marcy, passed away on April 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Home.
He was born in Utica, on December 10, 1934, to Walter and Ruth Jones Farmer. He was raised in Whitesboro, where he graduated from high school with the Class of 1952. Dick was a member of the legendary undefeated basketball team.
On November 12, 1952, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he served for three years with his brother, Walter, aboard the USS Compton. Following that, he continued his education at Bryant College with a degree in Money and Finance. Mr. Farmer was employed in the Utica area for 30 years, starting with Marine Midland Bank, where he was a Loan Officer and Branch Manager. He retired from Chase Lincoln Bank, Syracuse, as Vice President, in 1993.
Dick married Gail Somerville, from New Hartford, on June 10, 1961, at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, where they were members for many years. Later on, they were members of St. Patrick's Church, Forestport.
He and his friends built his camp in Deer Spring Park, Kayuta Lake. Dick was a gentle and involved father to his four daughters and his son. They spent many summers at their Kayuta Lake camp with their children. Dick took them fishing, waterskiing and hiking. He instilled in his family a sense of playfulness, adventure and a love of the outdoors.
Mr. Farmer was a member of the Whitestown Optimist Club, where he served as President and participated in their golf league. He was a founder of the Fred Bragg Memorial Golf Tournament, which he participated in for 30 years. It continues to provide scholarships for Whitesboro High School Seniors. His favorite activity was deer hunting with his brother, Doug and his buddies in Forestport for over 50 years. Dick (Dell) enjoyed his trips with the Whitesboro Fish and Game Club.
Dick and Gail spent many hours watching sports on TV together, especially Syracuse University basketball and football, as well as Giants football and Yankees baseball. The couple spent winters in Daytona Beach, FL for nearly 20 years. This was a special place where they spent time with their siblings and Gail's parents.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Gail; his five children, Karen Nolan (Kevin), of Westmoreland, Kathy Bray (Steve), of Salt Lake City, UT, Sue Farmer-VanEtten, of New York Mills, Shari Corrigan (Bill), of Whitestown and Rick Farmer (Ann), of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Amanda VanEtten, who tirelessly provided at-home care for her grandfather for nine months, Ciara Nolan Morris (Steve), Sam and Nate Corrigan and Jill and Paige Farmer; two great-grandsons, Brady Lanahan and Rhett Morris; his brother, Doug Farmer and his wife, Kathy, of FL; his in-laws, Lola Schott and Dave and Betty Somerville, all of FL; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many special friends. Dick was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Carol; and brother, Walter, on April 5th of this year.
Dick's family sincerely thanks the staff of the nursing home's Barton East Unit, for their love and care for him, during his 16 month stay there.
Dick will be remembered as a genuinely kind, loving and trustworthy brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be truly missed by all.
Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Carr Cemetery, Marcy. Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Those desiring may consider memorials in his name to St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro, NY 13492.
Those desiring may consider memorials in his name to St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro, NY 13492.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.