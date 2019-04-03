Home

Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Richard K. (Dick) Smith

Richard (Dick) K. Smith 1933 - 2019
CLINTON, NY - Richard K. Smith, 86, of Clinton, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Richard was born on March 11, 1933 in Utica, NY, to Glenn and Helen Smith. He was the youngest of four boys. Richard grew up on farms in Utica and Marcy, NY. On the farm, he developed a love for horses and a desire not to be a farmer.
Richard graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1950. Shortly thereafter, Richard joined the army during the Korean War and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, where he drove tractor trailers and enjoyed German beer and wiener schnitzel.
Upon returning stateside, he met, fell in love with and married his wife, Eileen, in 1955. For almost forty years, Richard worked for the New York Telephone company as an installer and repairman until rheumatoid arthritis forced his retirement. Dick enjoyed league bowling with his friends from work when he wasn't working on the house, playing with the kids, or taking trips to Maine and the 1,000 Islands with Eileen.
After his retirement, he and Eileen spent the fall and winter at their house in Boynton Beach, Florida. There, Dick stayed busy with house projects, working on cars with his best friend, Fritz Jarosz, going to the beach and hanging out at the American Legion.
Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eileen; and his four sons, John and wife, Nancy, and their children, Matthew and Kevin; Ken; Patrick and his wife, Maureen, and children, Austin, Alexis and Bailey; and Kevin and his wife, Christina, and their daughter, Sienna. Also surviving are dear friends, Dave and Barbara Millbower, from Rome, whose tireless support and friendship will never be forgotten; and neighbors, Melissa and Doug Slawson.
A special thanks to the MCU Ward at St Elizabeth Medical Center.
Donations, in Richard's memory, to American Legion Post 232, PO Box 224, Clinton, NY 13323.
Private services will be held for the family by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
