WEEDSPORT/KAYUTA LAKE - Mr. Richard L. Palazzoli, 74, of Weedsport, NY and Kayuta Lake, NY, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A United States Navy Veteran with 28 years of service in active duty and Naval Reserves, Richard had also retired from the United States Postal Service as Postmaster in Central New York communities.
A native of Utica and graduate of Proctor High School, Utica, he was the son of Angie Pacific Palazzoli and the late John A. Palazzoli.
Richard had served aboard the USS Enterprise as a Radioman. He had received the Vietnam Service medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Richard had coached Little League, where he was fondly referred to by his players as "Monk." Richard was also a life member of the Charles J. Love Post American Legion, Harland J. Hennessey Post V.F. W., both of Boonville and the Lions Club, of Elmira. While he was a member of the Elmira Lions Club, he served as Club Secretary and won the NY State Lions Miracles thru Service award. Richard was a loyal friend to many. During retirement, he had traveled the world and was a longtime hunter and fisherman and collected vintage cars and boats. For 34 years, he raised Beagles.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Keller Palazzoli, of Weedsport; his mother, Angie P. Palazzoli, New Hartford; a son, Richard Palazzoli, (Beth Ann Warren) of Charleston, SC; a granddaughter, Shelby Grace Palazzoli; two brothers, John (Anne) Palazzoli, Syracuse and David (Kathy) Palazzoli, of Clinton. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and his beloved canine companion and loyal friend, Briar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 2:15 p.m., in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn. An hour of visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral mass. On Friday, calling hours will be held at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, from 10 a.m. to Noon, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, at 1 p.m. Following the Mass, interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Constableville, where Military Honors will be conveyed by Syracuse, NY, NOSC Detachment of the U.S. Navy, Charles J. Love Post # 406, American Legion, Harland J. Hennessey Post V.F.W. and the Tun Tavern Marine Corps League, all of Boonville.
Memorial contributions may be remembered to the St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN, 38105.
