Richard L. Wolfe 1932 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Richard L. Wolfe, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 86.
He was born in Utica, on December 24, 1932. Richard was the son of Myron and Tina Wolfe. He was a graduate of Union College and received his law degree from Syracuse University. In addition to being an avid tennis player, Richard loved the practice of law and continued to study it with a passion throughout his life.
He is survived by his loving wife, Birdye; and four children, Sam, Dave, Sue and Jon. He is also survived by his brother, Harry; and sister, Sandra.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019