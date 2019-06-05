|
Richard Lorek 1945 - 2019
WESTMORELAND - Richard Lorek, 73, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born in Utica, on December 11, 1945, the son of Adolph Lorek and Sophie Pawalek and received his education from UFA High School. Richard served with the US Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He was married on July 7, 1990 to Joan Davis. He was employed with various companies throughout the area for many years.
His survivors include his wife, Joan Lorkek and her son, Daniel Powers; his three sons, Richard Loreck, Michael and Mary Lorek and Stephen and Tracy Loreck; and a sister, Darlene and Carmen Newtown. Also included are his four grandchildren, Jacobi, Brandon, Brittany and Stephen; and his great-granddaughter, Charlotte.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica. A Prayer Service will be held immediately following visitation.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019