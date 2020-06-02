Richard Lynch 1933 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Richard Lynch, age 86, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community of NY with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on November 19, 1933, Richard was the son of Walter and Margaret (Leffort) Lynch. He was the twelfth of fifteen children. Richard is a drafted US Army veteran who was stationed at Camp Atterbury, Edinburgh, IN, during the Korean War from 1954-1955.
On September 19, 1959, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Goodfellow at St. Lucy's Church, Syracuse. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in September of 2019.
Richard proudly served the City of Utica as a firefighter for 20 years before retiring from duty in September of 1978. When he was not on a 24-hour shift at the firehouse, Richard, along with his wife, Mary, owned and operated an extremely successful car detailing business from 1964 to 2007, a business that Richard had in the making since the early age of 14. After retiring from the fire department, he dedicated six days a week to detailing cars. You would find the lights on and Richard working his craft at their Sunset Avenue garage as early as 4:00 in the morning, with a line of cars set in place by Mary who ran the administrative side of the business. Working from their South Utica property allowed Richard to be close to those that meant the most to him, his wife and children. He was a hard-working, devoted family man who put the needs of his family ahead of his own. A generous and giving man, Richard's community service included a 1960's stint as Quartermaster of the Magnificent Yankees Drum & Bugle Corp and during the 1980's, coaching the Notre Dame High School Boys JV basketball and baseball teams to which he donated team uniforms and drove the team bus.
His passion for automobiles began early in life and was like none other. When he was not detailing cars, he spent countless hours perusing the car lots, usually with one or more of his kids in tow who also shared his passion. There wasn't a vehicle that didn't catch his eye and many would cycle through the rotating fleet he owned that filled the family driveway. Richard enjoyed music, a good political head-to-head and was an avid NY Mets, NY Giants and Syracuse Orangeman fan.
Richard was a devout Roman Catholic and practiced his faith at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who took immense pride in the personal and professional accomplishment of his family. Surviving are his wife, Mary; six children, Kelly Terrien, of Manhattan, NY, Shari (Tom) Craig, of Chesapeake, VA, Lori (Steven) Dowe, of Manhattan, NY, Kimberly (Joseph) Roberts, of Inverness, FL, Jeffrey (Kim), of Utica, NY and Pamela (Gordon) Heeps, of Loudonville, NY; his nine grandchildren, who adoringly knew him as "Poppy", include, Brandon Terrien, Heather and Ashley Craig, Alexander and Nicholas Dowe, Kayla (Moses) Abreu, Kayla and Jeffrey Lynch and Harrison Heeps; and great-granddaughter, Giselle Abreu. Also surviving are brothers, William and Norman; and sisters, Carol and Alice. He was preceded by brothers, John, Robert, Ronald, Thomas and Walter; and sisters, Blanche, Doris, Eleanor, Helen and Virginia.
As a final goodbye to his family and in the words of "Poppy", "hang it on the wall", "let's sit and watch the world go by" and "I love you, my Buckaroo."
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff of the Masonic Care Community for the care and compassion shown to Richard during his stay.
In keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Richard's life privately.
Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations can be directed to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org, an organization that Richard held dear to his heart and supported throughout his life by donating a pint of blood every 56 days, ultimately giving 31 gallons during his lifetime. Consider honoring Richard by donating a pint of blood to save up to three lives.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, Utica.
Richard will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Syracuse, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.