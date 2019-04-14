|
Richard M. Safford 1948 - 2019
HAMILTON - Richard M. Safford, 70, of W. Kendrick Ave., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
He was born August 12, 1948, in Oneida, a son of the late Manley and Clara Coe Safford, and was a graduate of Hamilton High School in 1966. Richard married Linda M. Yott in Hamilton on August 20, 2005. For many years, Richard worked as a millwright and, most recently, he was employed in the hunting and fishing department at Dick's Sporting Goods in Dewitt. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.
Richard was a member of the Park United Methodist Church in Hamilton.
Surviving are his wife, Linda; mother-in-law, Mary Castle, of Oriskany; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and William Keyes, of Merrills Landing; and two grandchildren, Dominique and Kayla. He was predeceased by a daughter, Rachael M. Prete.
A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Rusch's Bar & Grill, 22 Lebanon St., Hamilton.
Interment is private at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to S.O.M.A.C., 86 Lebanon St., Hamilton, NY 13346.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2019