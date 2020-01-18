|
|
Richard (Dick) Michael Geraty 1952 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Richard (Dick) Michael Geraty, age 67, passed away on Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 and his family was always at his side.
He was born on March 26, 1952, in Herkimer, a son of Edward and Dorothy Geraty and was educated in Dolgeville schools. He went on to graduate from Oneonta State College with a Bachelor of Art degree in History. He was united in marriage with Maria Gregory, on August 19, 1978, at Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, East Herkimer. Dick was the owner and operator of Geraty Pools and Spa, in Herkimer, with his wife and son.
His memberships were inclusive to Little Falls Elks, Dolgeville Football Hall of Fame, Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce and Pacific Pools Hall of Fame.
Dick's passion and energy for life was felt by all. He was a hard-working man and gave everything he had to provide for his family. He asked for nothing and gave everything in return. Dick was honest, loyal and extremely generous. He influenced so many through his business and was always so proud of the Geraty name. He adored his wife, cherished his grandchildren and loved spending time with his family. He had a love for sports, especially the Syracuse Orange and the Boston Red Sox. He loved to travel and he saw so much in the world. St. Thomas was his favorite. He will be missed dearly.
Surviving relatives Include his beloved family: his mother, Dorothy Geraty; his loving wife of 42 years, Maria Geraty; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Nicole Geraty; his daughter and son-in-law, Rosanne and Stephen Gregory; grandchildren, Olivia and Zachary Geraty; granddaughter, Aviana Gregory; his siblings, Kathy Taylor-Geraty, Sue and Gregg Deluca, Nancy and Clinton Loren, Elizabeth Cramer and Ann Marie Geraty; his in-laws, Pamela and David Smith, George and Anne Gregory, Virginia and David Darrohn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His predeceased relatives are inclusive to his father, Edward Geraty; his infant son, Zachary Geraty; his brother, Daniel Geraty; and his brothers-in-law, Ed Taylor and Rob Cramer.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m., on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Holy Family Parish Church, Little Falls, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated by Father Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon James Bower. Calling hours are at the church, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 3 until 7 p.m. and all are also invited to the Mass on Monday, at 11 a.m. The church is located at the corner of East Main & John Streets, in Little Falls.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, donations in honor of Dick will be used to create a Scholarship Fund in his name, at Little Falls High School. Checks may be made payable to the Richard Geraty Scholarship Fund and mailed to the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, New York 13365. The opportunity to make this donation will also be available at a special table that will be professionally set up at the church at the calling hours on Sunday and at the funeral service on Monday.
Thank you for your kind consideration and all of the love shown. The family would like to thank the St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their compassionate care during his final days.
Arrangements have been coordinated with the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, in Little Falls, New York. (315) 823-2424, Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia.
An online memorial page in honor of Dick has been established at www.eneafamily.com on the internet.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020