Richard Mineo 1950 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Richard Mineo, 69, of Whitesboro, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
He was born September 22, 1950, in New Hartford, the son of the late Michael and Angelina DeNigro Mineo and was a graduate of New Hartford Central Schools. On March 20, 1998, in Broomfield, CO, he married Cynthia Sienicki. For many years, he was employed as a Supervisor for the DPW in Broomfield, CO. After his retirement, he and Cindy returned to the Whitesboro area.
Richard was an avid car enthusiast and was a member of the New Hartford American Legion Post #1376 SAL.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his son, Richard (Lisa) Mineo, Jr., of New Hartford; three grandchildren, Rachelle, Jacob and Sarah; two brothers, Anthony (Antonia) Mineo, of Lakewood, CO and Patrick (Linda) Mineo, of Whitesboro; his step-daughter, Edris Smith and her daughter, Celina, of OK; and several nieces and nephews, especially, Michael, LeeAnn and JoAnn. He was predeceased by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Michael S. Mineo and Ronald (Gayl) Mineo.
Due to recent circumstances, the family plans a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart & St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa in New York Mills at a time and date to be announced.
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc. New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020