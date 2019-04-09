|
Richard "Breezy" O'Connor 1929 - 2019
CLINTON - Richard "Dick" J. O'Connor, 90, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Utica, on March 17, 1929, the son of the late Daniel and Mary Bradley O'Connor and was a graduate of Chadwicks High School.
On April 24, 1948, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Loretta Smolka, in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Chadwicks, a loving union of 70 years, until her death on December 14, 2018. Their unconditional love for each other was an example for all.
Prior to retirement, Dick was employed as a Supervising Lineman for Niagara Mohawk Power.
He was an avid bowler, having competed in various area leagues, rolled a perfect 300 game and also appeared on television bowling.
Many memories were made through the times spent with family and friends at their camp on Lake Ontario, where he also enjoyed the days on the water fishing.
Dick was a member of St. Thomas Church in New Hartford and the B.P.O.E.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family; his daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Ted Rosado; his sons and daughters-in-law, John and Janine O'Connor, Bill O'Connor, Terry and Halah O'Connor and Chrissy O'Connor; his grandchildren, Tricia and Bob Hoyle, Kelly and David Greef, Keri O'Connor, Kristi O'Connor, Justin Pope, Ryan Pope and Joshua O'Connor; his great-grandchildren, Logan Greef, Alex Hoyle and Lauren Hoyle; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons, James O'Connor, Richard "Butch" O'Connor and his infant son, Gary O'Connor.
Services will held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, his Irish family would like you to offer up a toast in honor of Dick and Loretta's family reunion in heaven - Cheers!
To view Dick's "Breezy's" online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019