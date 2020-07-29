1/
Richard P. Jakubowski Jr.
1960 - 2020
Richard P. Jakubowski, Jr. 1960 - 2020
SILVER SPRINGS, MD- Richard Paul Jakubowski, Jr., formerly of New York Mills, passed away on July 21, 2020, in Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, MD.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Richard Paul, Sr. and Joan Margaret (Lovell). He is survived by his siblings, Stephen, Alexander, Jennifer and their families. Rich loved gardening, the New York Giants, New York Yankees and the New York Rangers. Those needing mental health support are encouraged to call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. The family plans a private memorial service for a future date. The family invites memorials in Rich's name or his parents' names to Holy Trinity Church in Utica.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
